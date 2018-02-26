FCA To Pull The Plug On Scandal Ridden Diesels By 2020

If a recent report is to be considered accurate, Fiat Chrysler will kill off diesel engines in their passenger cars by the year 2022 as a result of poor demand as well as recent scandals.

According to the Financial Times, FCA, who owns Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, will begin phasing out the oil burners under a four-year plan, scheduled to be unveiled on June 1st of this year.

While the Italian automaker has so far declined to comment on the report, the information comes from people who allegedly are familiar with the strategy.



TomM

While that may be possible for all US CARS - the pic above shows a RAM1500 pick up and I do not believe they will end diesels in trucks.

AS far as cars in other countries - it still depends on the price of diesel fuel vs gas/petrol. I really think this is more an admission that their cars are not worth buying than it is about diesel engines.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/26/2018 11:55:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

