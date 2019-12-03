FCA's Boss, Manley, CONFIRMS That A 7-Seat Jeep Is On The Way And It Won't Be The Grand Cherokee Or Wagoneer

When it comes to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), there's no brand more important than Jeep. The sport-utility vehicle and truck maker really is carrying a heavy amount of the load for FCA.



In other words: It cannot fail.



Wisely, the brass have decided to expand the brand's lineup. Given how buyers are moving forward with SUVs and trucks, this is an obvious and wise move. With much speculation surrounding the Wagoneer and a potential three-row Grand Cherokee, Manley cleared up what's coming down the 'pike.



A seven-seater Jeep will join the Grand Cherokee in that respective class.



Sitting above that will be the all-new Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer.



That said, we've got to ask: Is this AWESOME or AWFUL? Would you rather have a seven-seater Grand Cherokee? Should it be a standalone model?







