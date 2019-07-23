FIA Moves To Restrict Toyota Hybrid LeMans Race Cars Much Like They Did With Audi Diesels

t the hands of Sebastien Buemi, Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima, Toyota’s dominant TS050 has won the previous two Le Mans 24hrs races, as well as last season’s WEC title.

Now though, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have moved to bridge the gap between the updated version that you see above and its competitors.

The problem, if you’d consider it a problem, is that Toyota’s hybrid system makes the TS050 both quicker and more efficient than the ICE cars of Rebellion Racing and Team LNT – the only other teams left in LMP1.



