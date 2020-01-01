FIRST OFFICIAL Images And Info About The All-new Genesis GV80 BREAKS!

After much anticipation, the Genesis team is finally coming clean about the brand's first-ever sport-utility vehicle. This has been eagerly awaited ever since the Genesis marque broke out from under Hyundai.



The first official images have been posted. And, in addition, some leaked information pertaining to the South Korean market sheds some light on what to expect in the US.



2021 Genesis GV80



The all-new GV80 is based on platform unique to Genesis. Standard variants will be shipping in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive is an option. The Korean market will boast three powerplants: A V6 turbo diesel, a 2.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder producing 300 horsepower, and a turbo 3.5-liter V6 that makes 375 horsepower. All are mated to an eight-speed automatic.



Frankly, we're not holding our breath for the diesel variant.



Amazingly, the GV80 goes on sale in South Korea this January. A global launch will happen in 2020 for all other markets. Given Genesis' very tight history with the New York Auto Show, we think it's safe to say it will launch in the flesh at the 2020 NYIAS.





Genesis' press release follows:



Technology-focused interior style will underscore the beauty of minimalism SEOUL, South Korea, January 1, 2020 – Today, Genesis shared the first official images of the GV80, the first sport-utility vehicle for the brand. The much-anticipated, three-row (available) GV80 will become the fourth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform unique to the Genesis brand; all-wheel drive will be optional. The “V” in the GV80 marque represents versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer. “Over the last four years, Genesis has established itself as a respected luxury brand with superior vehicle quality and a lineup of class-leading sedans with charismatic and discriminating style,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “With the launch of GV80, Genesis will elevate expectations for excellence within the luxury SUV market.” The first images of GV80, which will be supplemented in coming weeks by product details, provide a complete picture of the first SUV created by Genesis Design. The interior and exterior styling of GV80, a development of the GV80 Concept introduced at the 2017 New York auto show, was a collaboration between Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany. “GV80 allows us to expand our definition of Athletic Elegance design language to a new typology, while retaining sublime proportionality and sophistication of form,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. Signature Genesis design elements are immediately visible on GV80, from every vantage point. Surrounded by the high-tech Quad Lamps, the Crest Grille emphasizes gravitas consistent with the positioning of GV80. The Parabolic Line runs smoothly along the side with precise execution, accentuated by power lines above each wheel emphasizing stance and presence. Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design added “The Quad Lamp, our design signature, introduces an unmistakable visual impression completely unique to Genesis.” The G-Matrix pattern that appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior, as well the design of the wheels, is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light. The interior focuses on the beauty of open space, characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural aesthetic. Minimalism is in the details, with a commanding driving position surrounded by high mounted control surfaces. The slim air vents stretch across the front to highlight the width of the cabin featuring minimal physical buttons with the new touch screen climate control. The center console is equipped with a jewel-like, rotating electronic gear selector, providing an exquisite balance of simplicity and glamour. Set to launch globally in 2020, GV80 will commence sales in the home market of South Korea in January. More details will be provided closer to launch.



