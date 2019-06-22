FIRST Real-life Pics Of The 2020 Hyundai Palisade Break — How Do YOU Like It Now?

Over the past year or two we've been closely documenting the rise of full size, seven-seat sport-utility vehicles.

This is a segment that continues to pick up steam.

And there's yet another all-new entrant.

Hyundai Palisade

Dubbed the Palisade, this is Hyundai's approach to BIG luxury. Considering what we saw with the Hyundai Equus and Genesis G90, we're feeling pretty comfortable that Hyundai can deliver the goods should it choose.

NOTE: Isn't it funny how Palisade rhythms with Escalade?

Although Agent 001 cannot post driving impressions until early next week, we do have license to post as many pictures from the Palisade's launch this week.

So, get scrolling, Spies!

Let us know what you think of the Palisade!


Hyundai Palisade












































































User Comments

jtz7

That's nice

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2019 1:17:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

