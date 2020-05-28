FIRST VIDEO: CyberTruck! Do You Want YOUR Truck To Be Bulletproof Or NOT?

Here is the first full video of the Tesla CyberTruck being tested by none other than Jay Leno. I've never been a fan of Tesla other than I'm happy it's an American company and that I like seeing the best innovations come from the USA. But the more I see THIS product, the more I visualize Tesla doing to Ford, GM and RAM what the sedans did to BMW, Audi and other legacy brands.



In fact, I think when people look back on when Elon's company and say what was the moment when things really got real, it will be when it starts shipping in volume.



And I've said this more than once now. UNLESS the old school truck people have new trucks with revolutionary designs like never before along with materials like stronger metals, different glass and utility, they are gonna get the LIVING SH_T beat out of them in the high end pickup truck race. All that will be left for them in 5-7 years will be the commodity, low end strippie market.



Doubt me? Well my record of predictions over the last twenty something years has been infallible.



Message to Ford, GM, RAM and Toyota..You'd better wake the you know what up. Notice has been served.



Because if you sit on your laurels and wait too long, you will lose to the NEW LEADERS In APOCALYPSE Technology!







