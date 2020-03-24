FLAGSHIP FAIL: BMW's Expensive 8 Series Is Just Sitting On Dealership Lots

BMW dealers are having a problem with the 8 Series.

The returning flagship appears to be a bit too rich for North American tastes and retailers are growing annoyed.

According to Automotive News, retailers are upset that BMW didn’t issue enough marketing support to make the public aware that it even exists, and feel that the amount of configuration available works against the vehicle. As a result, many dealerships are sitting on expensive halo vehicles nobody seems to want; the 8 Series now has the highest day supply of any BMW model currently produced.


MDarringer

It looks like a Chinese counterfeit Mustang worked over by an ugly stick. They should replace the 4 and 8 series with an 8 Series sized coupe at a 4 Series price. Coupes will sell but they have to be great values. The 8 Series just isn't good enough for its price tag.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/24/2020   

