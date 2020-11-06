FORD BLINKS. Electric F-150 DELAYED Until 2022. Can You Say We'd Better RE-THINK This Now That We've Seen The Tesla CyberTruck?

I've been telling many of my auto insider friends that when the auto companies say the Tesla CyberTruck and then saw HOW MANY deposits were put down they all had we we affectionately call here at Auto Spies the HOLY SH_T moment.



They realized that their little jig was up and the punches Elon was throwing in the ring MEANT BUSINESS.



Kind of like in the Rocky movies when the Champ realizes those blows are for real and there ain't NO guarantee of a victory.



Everyone said 001, these auto companies are laughing at that childish exercise of a truck.



But my spy sense said different. If you've been with us from the start we can confidently say our predictions and calls are the best anyone has ever seen.



Just ask the number one auto analyst in the world Rod Lache. His companies have hired us to predict the winners and losers for many years. And in his words, no magazine or auto expert is even close to our 100% record of correct predictions.



We'll pull out one from many years back that most didn't believe. That RAM would challenge GM and steal a good chuck of share.



I even told my agents before it launched CyberTruck is going to be a shot heard around the world and change the electric game.



So back to this. TODAY, Ford BLINKED and DELAYED the Electric F-150 to 2022. You can read the releases but we'll tell you their execs are sh_ttin' bricks and taking this idea back to the drawing board.



They weren't ready for CyberTruck. NO ONE WAS. Except us.



We'll make one other prediction. If the electric F-150 is just the regular truck with an electric motor it's DOA. 100%.



Elon changed the game. BIG time. Your move Big 3.



Spies, discuss.







