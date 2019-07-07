Audi's press release follows:

Premiere of the Audi R8 LMS GT2 at Goodwood Festival of Speed Fourth model from Audi Sport customer racing unveiled in front of large audience

Most powerful customer racing car with 470 kW (640 hp) Audi Sport customer racing delivers fascination galore with the Audi R8 LMS GT2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Oliver Hoffmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing and nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen together with the Duke of Richmond – the organizer of the Goodwood Festival of Speed – unveiled the new sports car. The expert audience enthusiastically watched the premiere of the sports car with an output of 470 kW (640 hp) – the most powerful one in the eleven-year history of the customer racing program. The most powerful version of the Audi R8 LMS, selling for a price of 338,000 euros (plus VAT), can now be ordered. In December, Audi Sport customer racing will start delivering the first race cars to customers. From the 2020 season on, they will be able to compete in the new GT2 class that will open up a new stage in racing to the world’s most beautiful super sports cars.



