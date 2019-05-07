#FOS: De Tomaso Comes Alive, Again — Introduces All-new P72 To The World — Is It Doing ANYTHING For You?

In terms of automotive design, I think it's safe to say that we've been lacking a truly beautiful automobile.

We've seen some really interesting vehicles and certainly some good looking ones.

But, a sensual and fluid design really hasn't graced our presence in some time.

Well, until now.

De Tomaso showed up to the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed with a real treat. Dubbed the P72, it is very clearly a V12-powered supercar — watch and listen to the video below. Its chassis is based on the Apollo IE. You know, that ghastly looking thing. This all adds up as the team behind Apollo are the same folks behind De Tomaso today.

The P72's retro-inspired design isn't the only thing that's a throwback, either. It will forego screens in favor of analog instruments on the inside. In addition, it will make use of a manual transmission.

The P72's pedigree is inspired by the Alejandro De Tomaso and Caroll Shelby vehicle, the P70.

According to the De Tomaso team, only 72 will be built for the price of 750,000 Euros (about $850,000 USD).

So, is it doing ANYTHING for you?



The unbelievably beautiful 2020 De Tomaso Project P stole a few hearts during its debut hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.




stampfer

Between this and Pagani would rather have the latter.

stampfer

Posted on 7/5/2019 4:58:55 PM   

MDarringer

It's very much borrowing cues from elsewhere making it a wannabe. The overall look is a forgettable cliche. This is rather terrible.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/5/2019 5:04:39 PM   

