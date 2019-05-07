#FOS: Prototype Aston Martin DBX Tackles The Goodwood Hillclimb — What Do YOU Think?

Agent00R submitted on 7/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:03:06 AM

1 user comments | Views : 522 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is running full tilt today.

But before we switch gears, I wanted to highlight one vehicle's presence.

That would be the Aston Martin DBX. You know, Aston's first-ever sport-utility vehicle.

Yes, another sports car manufacturer has fallen into the trap.

That said, the DBX did a run yesterday. Not only did we get to hear its V8 running at wide open throttle, I think this video actually sheds quite a bit of light on its look. If you look closely you'll note it has a profile similar to other four-door coupe SUVs. In addition, the car is looking pretty close to final.

As you can hear it is most definitely powered by a V8 engine. We're assuming it'll be a Mercedes-AMG unit given how Aston and the three-pointed star are now in bed together. Rumors suggest a V12 could come later down the 'pike but we suspect a plug-in variant will be arriving first.



Get your first look at the upcoming Aston Martin DBX as the 2020 prototype took to the hill at




#FOS: Prototype Aston Martin DBX Tackles The Goodwood Hillclimb — What Do YOU Think?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Shows promise...little body roll.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 7/5/2019 10:47:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]