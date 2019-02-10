FRUNK THIS! Volvo Shows Off XC40 Electric's New Frunk

Ahead of its world premiere in just a couple of weeks, the electric Volvo XC40 is back for a second round of teasers revealing more details about the company’s first-ever EV. The eco-friendly crossover was actually first previewed back in 2016 with the 40.1 concept and now it’s getting reading to put on production-ready apparel with a design slightly different than the conventionally powered XC40.

With the internal combustion engine gone, it means the battery-powered crossover doesn’t need a big grille to cool down the internals. For this reason, Volvo has covered the conventional grille with a panel finished in the same color as the rest of the body to enable a more cohesive look. The newly added piece of bodywork also contains the company’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, which will turn the XC40 Electric into what Volvo argues will be one of the safest cars ever.

