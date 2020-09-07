Facebook Group "Camrys in Predicaments" Spawns To Showcase Crazy Owners

Camrys in Predicaments is a group whose members share photos, videos, and memes featuring everyone's favorite bulletproof beigemobile getting tortured, wrecked, occasionally modified, and generally abused. The best part is that there doesn't appear to be a lot of trolling involved and the whole thing is just one big happy Camry-loving family—the community seems to genuinely love both the Camry as a car and seeing it in mild-to-moderate distress. There's a Facebook group for everything, and this proves it in the most oddly hilarious way possible.Camrys in Predicaments is a group whose members share photos, videos, and memes featuring everyone's favorite bulletproof beigemobile getting tortured, wrecked, occasionally modified, and generally abused. The best part is that there doesn't appear to be a lot of trolling involved and the whole thing is just one big happy Camry-loving family—the community seems to genuinely love both the Camry as a car and seeing it in mild-to-moderate distress.



