Facebook Group "Camrys in Predicaments" Spawns To Showcase Crazy Owners

Agent009 submitted on 7/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:20:01 PM

5 user comments | Views : 1,050 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There's a Facebook group for everything, and this proves it in the most oddly hilarious way possible.
Camrys in Predicaments is a group whose members share photos, videos, and memes featuring everyone's favorite bulletproof beigemobile getting tortured, wrecked, occasionally modified, and generally abused. The best part is that there doesn't appear to be a lot of trolling involved and the whole thing is just one big happy Camry-loving family—the community seems to genuinely love both the Camry as a car and seeing it in mild-to-moderate distress.


Read Article


Facebook Group

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

My Mom had a Camry for nearly 20 years. Still ran, AC still worked and just a touch of rust on a rear wheel arch. 300k on it at the end.

#toyota - Be boring. Save your money. Retire well.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/9/2020 12:55:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

#irrelevant

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:16:21 PM | | Votes: 1   

USNA1999

I can still save money, retire well and ENJOY LIFE (which is my main priority)! You need to know how to balance life. You will probably be the guy who was too frugal, never enjoyed life in order to save every penny and dies before the age of 55.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/9/2020 3:35:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

I always see Camry and Prius drivers do these most idiotic things....and I’m left wondering WTF...

Sure German make drivers can be asses but atleast you understand that they are just assholes, Toyota drivers however leave you scratching your head wondering, why the f*** and how the f*** did your car end up stuck on top of a median?

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:01:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

#relevant

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:16:33 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]