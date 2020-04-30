Fan Brings Nissan's 400Z To Life - Would THIS Be On Your Bucket List?

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:13:06 PM

2 user comments | Views : 400 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan may be in dire straits right now, but there are signs a new Z is still on the agenda even though a sports car wouldn’t really move the needle in terms of sales.

The company recently trademarked an updated “Z” logo to go along with a revised corporate badge, which leads us to believe a successor to the aging 370Z ranks high on the priorities list. While that might not sound like a wise business idea given the relatively low-volume nature of the Z, it would help improve Nissan’s image severely affected in recent years.

Read Article


Fan Brings Nissan's 400Z To Life - Would THIS Be On Your Bucket List?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

That is a new level of ugly. I'll have to hand it to Nissan. I didn't think it was possible to get uglier than the 370Z.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/30/2020 2:24:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

God I pray that Nissan--so devoid of ideas--doesn't glom on to this. First Gilles running out of ideas for Dodge now this.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/30/2020 2:30:34 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]