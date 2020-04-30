Fan Brings Nissan's 400Z To Life - Would THIS Be On Your Bucket List?

Nissan may be in dire straits right now, but there are signs a new Z is still on the agenda even though a sports car wouldn’t really move the needle in terms of sales. The company recently trademarked an updated “Z” logo to go along with a revised corporate badge, which leads us to believe a successor to the aging 370Z ranks high on the priorities list. While that might not sound like a wise business idea given the relatively low-volume nature of the Z, it would help improve Nissan’s image severely affected in recent years.



Read Article