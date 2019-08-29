Fast Enough? Engineers Notes Reveal Base 2020 Corvette Cuts The Quarter Mile In 11.3 Seconds

GM has still been a little flaky when it comes to the full performance of the new mid-engine 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette, likely because there’s still plenty of testing to be done. But a forum member was recently shown an engineer’s book full of secrets, including a quarter-mile time.

While the photos over on CorvetteForum.com look like they could be legit, it’s hard to know for sure if this user’s story about a GM engineer letting them take pictures of preliminary performance figures for a car as hot as the C8 is true. We’ve reached out to Chevy to try and confirm.