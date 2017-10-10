Fast & Furious 9 Pushed Back To 2020 Because Of THIS...

..With Fast 9 moved back to 2020, Universal is now officially putting the project on the calendar, dating it for a July 26, 2019, opening.

Chris Morgan, who has shepherded the script chores since 2006's Toyko Drift, is now writing the spinoff that will focus on Luke Hobbs, the Diplomatic Security Service agent played by Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, an assassin character who was one of the primary bad guys in the franchise before being redeemed and joining the motley crew of antiheroes that make up the roll call...


