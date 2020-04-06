Fed Prepares To Take Over UAW After Guilty Plea By Former President For Embezzlement

The U.

S. prosecutor leading the investigation of corruption within the United Auto Workers union says a federal takeover remains an option shortly after the former UAW president pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

Gary Jones has been under investigation for quite some time and was convicted of racketeering and embezzlement on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into the misuse of millions of dollars, embezzlement and bribery by union officials. Jones is the 14th person to plead guilty in the case, joining 11 officials associated with the union and three Fiat Chrysler executives.



