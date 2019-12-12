Federal Agents Now Probing Detroit UAW Fire In July As Arson

Federal agents subpoenaed the UAW in July for visitor logs and security camera footage in the days following a fire at the union’s Solidary House headquarters in Detroit, and the union turned over the requested information shortly after, a UAW spokesman confirmed.

 

The Detroit News first reported late Wednesday that a team of agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department had requested the information days after the blaze amid a federal corruption probe. The UAW responded by Aug. 1, The News reported.



