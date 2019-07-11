Federal Fraud Investigators Demand Ford Documents And Emails Back to 2010

Agent009 submitted on 11/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:06:05 PM

6 user comments | Views : 1,616 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. Department of Justice criminal fraud investigators have demanded documents related to the transmission used in about 2 million Ford Fiesta and Focus vehicles sold throughout this decade, the Free Press has learned.

The Free Press obtained a subpoena issued in April in Case No. 126 before a District of Columbia grand jury requesting “all documents, communications and electronically stored information” relating to the company’s actions involving the DPS6 PowerShift transmission dating to 2010. It asked for material that might show whether the company knew the transmissions were defective and couldn't be fixed or that it lied to federal safety regulators.



Read Article


Federal Fraud Investigators Demand Ford Documents And Emails Back to 2010

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Or as people at the dealer level called it: "PowerShit". When it operated, it was a terribly rough transmission and it broke easily and often. Pure garbage. The 8 Speed in the new Escape is very nice.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 6:54:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

#toyota

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 7:24:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Says the EV hypocrite.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 8:32:52 PM | | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

If they did what they are accused of they should be prosecuted and put in jail.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 1:08:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

In the last 30 years or so - the WORST offender in the market place was the E40D Ford transmission - that not only failed often - but when finally fixed - the "Kit" of just the "new" parts that fixed the problem was over $1500 PLUS the regular parts to rebuild the transmission.

What Ford did was take the longest Heaviest Automatic Trans to date - and support the Mainshaft with BUSHINGs rather than the Bearings it needed. Har Part damage was extensive - and the New parts that modified the internal parts to use bearings were often sold out for weeks. It was not something you could work around either. The industry KNEW that without the updated parts - it would fail again and quickly. WHen you add in the problems they had with TOrque Converter Clutch Activation - $4000 plus rebuilds were not uncommon. This transmission replaced the C-6 Ford AUtomatic that rarely failed and could easily be rebuild for less than $1000.

To my knowledge - they never had a class action suit then.

Toyota also had Automatic Transmission Problems early on as well.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 7:18:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

I remember my neighbor and his Taurus wagon. Several Transmissions....failed again, he called a wrecker and said, let's take it to the junk yard, I want to watch it get crushed.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 7:42:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]