A federal district court judge on Wednesday dismissed the General Motors racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The order followed a decision by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals this week not to reassign the case at GM's request though it vacated Judge Paul Borman's earlier order that GM CEO Mary Barra and FCA CEO Mike Manley meet in person to hash out a resolution to the high-stakes case.