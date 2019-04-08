Ferrari Debuting 3 All-new Vehicles By EOY, 2 Next Month — Any Guesses As To What We'll See?

Although we're sure Ferrari will never admit it, now that it's a public company it has to please its shareholders. Given the marque's history and legacy, I don't think it's really even competing with the likes of Lamborghini and McLaren.



Sure, they're there. But last I checked the supply/demand for a Ferrari is much greater than with the other exotic marques. If Ferrari doesn't want you to have one, guess what, they can and will put another ass in that seat.



Now it's competing with the free markets, which is a brutal, unforgiving place. Thus, the grossly named sport-utility vehicle is soon-to-be born.



According to reports and word making its way across FerrariChat next month will bring the debut of not one, but two Ferrari vehicles. The latest indicates an 812 Spider will appear and, purely guessing, an F8 Tributo Spider. Word on the street suggests that an entry-level, six-cylinder-powered Ferrari is also slated for a debut but it's not known whether that will make a September debut or if it will break cover before 2019's over.



That said, what do YOU think, Spies? What are you putting YOUR money on?



Stay tuned for September 5, Spies!







Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed Friday that the luxury performance carmaker will unveil three new models this year as part of its business plan targeting revenues of around 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) by 2022.



Camilleri declined to give any hints about the new models – two of which will be unveiled at an event at its Maranello headquarters next month. Ferrari, however, is accelerating the pace of its model launches, which by the end of the business plan will include a utility vehicle dubbed Purosangue (Thoroughbred); the Icona series, available only to Ferrari owners, as well as the more versatile Grand Turismo segment...



