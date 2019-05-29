Ferrari Exposes The SF90 Stradale - Are You Ready For 986HP Of Pure Bliss?

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:14:07 PM

2 user comments | Views : 442 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ferrari has finally revealed its next generation.

Some were disappointed with the F8 Tributo upon its reveal at this year’s Geneva motor show, but behind closed doors Ferrari has also been working to bring something altogether more serious into series production.

 

This is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a 986bhp mid-engined supercar with a combination of a new 4-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors to create the most powerful, fastest and most innovative series-production model in its long and storied history.



Read Article


Ferrari Exposes The SF90 Stradale - Are You Ready For 986HP Of Pure Bliss?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Square tail lights? Really Ferrari? Is nothing sacred or worth holding onto? A not so pretty car in a long line of not so pretty cars. Ok, but not got to have it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/29/2019 2:45:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

colecole

Been copying the NSX I see.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 5/29/2019 2:53:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]