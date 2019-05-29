Ferrari Exposes The SF90 Stradale - Are You Ready For 986HP Of Pure Bliss?

Ferrari has finally revealed its next generation. Some were disappointed with the F8 Tributo upon its reveal at this year’s Geneva motor show, but behind closed doors Ferrari has also been working to bring something altogether more serious into series production.

This is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a 986bhp mid-engined supercar with a combination of a new 4-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors to create the most powerful, fastest and most innovative series-production model in its long and storied history.