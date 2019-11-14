Ferrari Introduces An All-new, 600+ Horsepower Coupe Dubbed The Roma — What's YOUR First Impression?



Ferrari's press release follows:



The new Prancing Horse V8 2+ coupé unveiled at a dedicated event in Rome Harmonious lines, timeless elegance and cutting-edge technology set new standards in the category Rome, 13 November 2019 – The Ferrari Roma was revealed during a dedicated client event held in Italy’s iconic capital. The new mid-front-engined 2+ coupé features refined proportions and timeless design combined with unparalleled performance and handling.



Ferrari Roma Not only is the Ferrari Roma an icon of Italian design, but it also represents the pinnacle of performance in this category, thanks to its turbo-charged V8 from the family of engines that has won the overall International Engine of the Year award four years running. In this version, the engine reaches 620 cv at 7500 rpm and is coupled with the new 8-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale. With its distinctive flair and style, the car is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s. The Ferrari Roma offers discerning clients the finesse and refinement that brings the concept of “la Dolce Vita” right up to date. Ferrari Roma Technical specifications ENGINE Type 90° turbo V8 Total displacement 3855 cc Bore & stroke 86.5 mm x 82 mm Maximum power* 456 kW (620 cv) at 5750 – 7500 rpm Maximum torque 760 Nm at 3000 – 5750 rpm DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Length 4656 mm Width 1974 mm Height 1301 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm Dry weight** 1472 kg PERFORMANCE Top speed >320 km/h 0-100 km/h 3.4 s 0-200 km/h 9.3 s CONSUMPTION/ CO 2 EMMISSIONS Under homologation * With 98 octane petrol ** With lightweight options







