Ferrari Introduces An All-new, 600+ Horsepower Coupe Dubbed The Roma — What's YOUR First Impression?

Agent00R submitted on 11/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:38:26 AM

0 user comments | Views : 364 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE


Ferrari's press release follows:

The new Prancing Horse V8 2+ coupé unveiled at a dedicated event in Rome

Harmonious lines, timeless elegance and cutting-edge technology set new standards in the category

Rome, 13 November 2019 – The Ferrari Roma was revealed during a dedicated client event held in Italy’s iconic capital.

The new mid-front-engined 2+ coupé features refined proportions and timeless design combined with unparalleled performance and handling.

Ferrari Roma

Not only is the Ferrari Roma an icon of Italian design, but it also represents the pinnacle of performance in this category, thanks to its turbo-charged V8 from the family of engines that has won the overall International Engine of the Year award four years running. In this version, the engine reaches 620 cv at 7500 rpm and is coupled with the new 8-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

With its distinctive flair and style, the car is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s. The Ferrari Roma offers discerning clients the finesse and refinement that brings the concept of “la Dolce Vita” right up to date.

 

Ferrari Roma

Technical specifications

ENGINE

Type                                                   90° turbo V8

Total displacement                              3855 cc

Bore & stroke                                      86.5 mm x 82 mm

Maximum power*                               456 kW (620 cv) at 5750 – 7500 rpm

Maximum torque                                760 Nm at 3000 – 5750 rpm

 

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length                                               4656 mm

Width                                                 1974 mm

Height                                                 1301 mm

Wheelbase                                          2670 mm

Dry weight**                                      1472 kg

 

PERFORMANCE

Top speed                                           >320 km/h

0-100 km/h                                        3.4 s

0-200 km/h                                        9.3 s

 

CONSUMPTION/ CO2 EMMISSIONS

Under homologation

 

* With 98 octane petrol

** With lightweight options



Ferrari Roma












Ferrari Introduces An All-new, 600+ Horsepower Coupe Dubbed The Roma — What's YOUR First Impression?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]