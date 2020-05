Luxury brands are known to weather the storms better than mainstream marques and Ferrari makes no exception.

Quite the contrary, the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has seen its market value surge at the start of this week to about $30 billion. Ferrari’s shares rose by as much as 7 percent on Monday, after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Revenue fell only 1 percent to $1.02 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $852 million.