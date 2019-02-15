Ferrari Reveals A V8 Hybrid Supercar Is In The Works

Ferrari plans to unveil a mid-engine supercar this year that is expected to have a hybrid drivetrain.

CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed the car’s 2019 debut on an earnings call on Jan. 31 but gave no further details.

A source familiar with the project said the car will have a V-8 gasoline engine coupled with an electric motor.

It will sit at the top of Ferrari’s sport cars range and will offer more horsepower than the 488 Pista,  Michael Leiters, Ferrari’s chief technology officer, said at the company’s capital markets day last September.



