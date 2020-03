No brand is as synonomous with Formula 1 as Ferrari, but the prancing horse might have to skip the Australian Grand Prix opener due to concerns about the Corona virus. Team boss Mattia Binotto has threatened to pull his team from the event unless he can get assurances that his crew won't be put into quarantine upon arrival in Australia. The concerns stem from an outbreak of the virus in Northern Italy that has put some of the residents under a travel ban.



