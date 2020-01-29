Ferrari's Upcoming EV Will Be The First Strike At Putting Tesla's Roadster In Its Place

A series of patents indicate that Ferrari is working on its first all-electric production vehicle and that it could be a two-seater akin to the Tesla Roadster.

These patents were filed with the European Patent Office in July 2019 and published earlier this week on the Taycan EV Forum. Illustrations included in the patent depict a vehicle with two seats and no less than four electric motors with one powering each wheel. These electric motors could operate independently to offer extraordinary performance.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Is it still a Ferrari if it is silent? If it has no V12 or V8 wail? The times are a changing. Even in Maranello.

Posted on 1/29/2020 1:27:40 PM

Posted on 1/29/2020 1:27:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

supermoto

The Roadster is vaporware, like so much of Telsa (e.g. robotic taxis, a Model S that can beat a Taycan on the 'ring, a full self driving trip across the US).

Posted on 1/29/2020 2:19:14 PM

Posted on 1/29/2020 2:19:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Section_31_JTK

I'm not sure I'd want a Ferrari without the sound of the V8 or V12.

Posted on 1/29/2020 3:54:43 PM

Posted on 1/29/2020 3:54:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

USNA1999

Not sure people buying Ferrari’s care about Tesla or see it as a competitor. Just because a car might be faster it’s no reason anyone should be worried as we can see by the increasing sales of Ferrari and Lambo.

Posted on 1/29/2020 6:27:19 PM

Posted on 1/29/2020 6:27:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Noted car appraisers predict top line ICE cars will skyrocket in value after they are banned one day. Makes sense. Buy and hold now.

Posted on 1/29/2020 6:52:55 PM

Posted on 1/29/2020 6:52:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

