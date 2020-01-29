Ferrari's Upcoming EV Will Be The First Strike At Putting Tesla's Roadster In Its Place

A series of patents indicate that Ferrari is working on its first all-electric production vehicle and that it could be a two-seater akin to the Tesla Roadster.

These patents were filed with the European Patent Office in July 2019 and published earlier this week on the Taycan EV Forum. Illustrations included in the patent depict a vehicle with two seats and no less than four electric motors with one powering each wheel. These electric motors could operate independently to offer extraordinary performance.