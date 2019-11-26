Fiat And PSA To Sign Merger Agreement By The End Of The Year

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group told their employees they would sign a binding merger agreement in coming weeks.
In two separate communications through internal channels, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, the two groups told employees that more than 50 people were involved in the process.
Nine working groups were established, led by FCA Group Treasurer and Global Head of Business Development David Ostermann, and by PSA Executive Vice President Program and Strategy Olivier Bourges, the documents said.
