Fiat Chrysler Sales Tumble 10% In December - 2017 Ends In A Wash

FCA US LLC today reported U. S. sales of 192,519 units, a 10 percent decrease compared with sales in December 2015 (213,923 units).



For the full year, the Ram Truck and Jeep® brands each recorded year-over-year sales gains versus sales in 2015. FCA US full-year sales were flat in 2016 compared with sales in 2015.



In December, fleet sales of 36,532 units were down 34 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing its sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 19 percent of total FCA US sales in the month. FCA US retail sales of 155,987 units were down 2 percent year over year in December, and represented 81 percent of total sales for the month.



Ram Truck brand sales were up 10 percent in December as the Ram pickup truck and the Ram ProMaster van posted year-over-year increases. Four Jeep brand models recorded increases in December, led by a 39 percent increase in Jeep Renegade sales. With its 13 percent increase, the Jeep Grand Cherokee turned in its best sales month of the year. The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted an 18 percent sales gain compared with the previous month of November.



Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales, which include the Ram pickup, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City, were up 10 percent in December versus the same month in 2015. The pickup truck posted a 15 percent year-over-year sales gain while the ProMaster recorded a 13 percent increase in December, the large van’s second best sales month of 2016.



For the full year, Ram Truck brand sales were up 11 percent compared with sales in 2015. The pickup truck turned in a 9 percent year-over-year increase in 2016, while the ProMaster and ProMaster City vans each posted a 45 percent increase in 2016 versus 2015.



Jeep Brand

Jeep brand sales were down 6 percent in December compared with the same month a year ago. However, four Jeep brand models posted sales increases in the month, led by the Jeep Renegade and its 39 percent year-over-year sales gain. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, with its 13 percent increase, turned in its best sales month of 2016. The Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Compass posted December increases as well.



For the full year, Jeep brand sales were up 6 percent compared with sales in 2015. Four Jeep brand vehicles – the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot, and Jeep Renegade – posted year-over-year increases for the full year. With sales of 212,273 units, the Grand Cherokee was the volume leader of the Jeep brand in 2016.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brand sales were down 21 percent in December compared with the same month a year ago. However, Dodge Challenger sales increased 15 percent in December versus the same month in 2015, while Dodge Journey sales were up 25 percent. The Dodge brand last month unveiled the new 2017 Dodge Challenger GT, the world’s first and only all-wheel-drive American muscle coupe. The Challenger GT joins the Dodge Charger AWD to complete the Dodge lineup of all-wheel-drive muscle cars, delivering unparalleled year-round performance.



For the full year, the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan and the Dodge Durango full-size SUV each posted sales increases compared with sales in 2015.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand sales were down 32 percent in December compared with the same month a year ago. However, sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted an 18 percent sales increase compared with the previous month of November. It was the Pacifica’s best sales month of the year. In addition, the Pacifica in December landed on the Car and Driver “10Best” list and earned a 2017 Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In its first year on sale, the Pacifica posted sales of 62,366 units. Also, the new 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 hybrid propulsion system used in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid last month made the Wards 10 Best Engines list for 2017.



FIAT Brand

FIAT brand sales, which include the Fiat 500, Fiat 500L, Fiat 500X and Fiat 124 Spider, were down 54 percent in December. For the full year, the 500X posted a 3 percent sales increase compared with sales in 2015. The 500X delivers the Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced all-wheel-drive system, functionality, and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features.











