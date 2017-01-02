Fiat Chrysler Wraps Up A Dismal January With An 11% Decrease In Sales

FCA US LLC today reported U. S. sales of 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2016 (171,352 units).



In January, fleet sales of 42,868 units were down 31 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing its sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 28 percent of total FCA US sales in January. FCA US retail sales of 109,350 units were flat for the month, and represented 72 percent of total January sales.



Ram Truck brand sales increased 5 percent in January, compared with the same month a year ago, as the pickup truck posted a 4 percent sales gain. Three Jeep® brand models recorded increases in January, led by a 52 percent increase in Jeep Renegade sales. Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the brand’s volume leader in January, were up 24 percent for the month. Sales of the Dodge Journey mid-size crossover were up 9 percent, while Fiat 500 sales grew 24 percent year over year.



Ram Truck Brand

Sales of the Ram pickup truck increased 4 percent in January, compared with the same month in 2016. In addition, the Ram ProMaster van turned in a strong 43 percent sales gain. Ram Truck brand sales were up 5 percent year over year in January. At the 2017 North American International Auto Show in January, the brand introduced a special edition of the popular Ram 1500 Rebel – the Rebel Black. The Ram Rebel Black special edition traces its origin to one of the truck brand’s fastest-selling off-road powerhouses, adapting dark features as a design component. The package is offered with all available Rebel colors, adding black wheels, brush guard and theme-matched all-black interior.



Jeep Brand

Three Jeep brand models posted sales increases in January, led by the Jeep Renegade and its 52 percent year-over-year sales gain. The Jeep Grand Cherokee – the brand’s volume leader for the month – recorded a 24 percent sales increase in January. The Jeep Wrangler logged a January increase as well. Last month, FCA US confirmed the addition of new models to the award-winning Jeep lineup – an all-new Jeep pickup truck and the storied Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. These actions are planned to be completed by 2020.



FIAT Brand

The Fiat 500 recorded a 24 percent sales increase in January compared with the same month a year ago. The Fiat 124 Spider was named “Best New Convertible” of 2017 by the experts at Cars.com. The all-new Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic Italian design.



Dodge Brand

Two Dodge brand vehicles recorded sales gains in January. The Dodge Journey mid-size crossover turned in a 9 percent increase, while Dodge Viper sales were up 89 percent. The Dodge brand announced in January that its new ultimate performance halo – the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – will be unveiled during the New York International Auto Show week in April.



Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan in 2016 – were up in its first month of year-over-year comparisons. Cars.com editors named the Pacifica the “Best of 2017” at their annual 2017 Best of Awards show hosted in Detroit during the North American International Auto Show. The Pacifica also was named the 2017 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by a panel of automotive experts last month at the auto show. The award is unique and considered by many to be one of the world’s most prestigious based on its diverse mix of automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada who serve as the voting jurors.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 108 units were up 59 percent compared with the same month in 2016.



Maserati Brand

Maserati brand sales of 889 units were up 69 percent compared with the same month a year ago.







