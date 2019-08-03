Fiat Says 124 Spider May Be On The Chopping Block Despite Being Profitable

Agent009 submitted on 3/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:08:43 AM

0 user comments | Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Want an idea of how tough the world is for small, two-seater sports cars right now? Despite the Fiat 124 Spider sharing a name with a 1960s classic and most of its chassis and interior with the iconic, excellent Mazda MX-5, it could be on its last legs.

In fact, since the latest efficiency regulations came into force, the 1.4-litre turbocharged roadster hasn’t even been on sale in the UK.

TopGear.com asked Fiat’s marketing chief Francois Olivier what the future holds for the likeable 124 Spider, which has only been on the market since 2016. He slightly dodged the question, reporting instead how the current one is selling. Here’s the glass half-full and half-empty verdict…



Read Article


Fiat Says 124 Spider May Be On The Chopping Block Despite Being Profitable

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]