Fiat's Future In US May Be Doomed - Sales Down 44% This Year Alone

It's no secret that Fiat hasn't been doing so hot selling cars in the U. S. lately. According to CNNMoney, the Italian brand's sales have declined a whopping 44 percent this year, throwing the entire brand's mere existence in the American market into question.

For more perspective into just how few cars Fiat is selling these days, in the first half of 2018, the brand only moved a third of the cars that it did during the first half of 2014, according to CNN. Taking a peek at parent company Fiat Chrysler's most recent monthly sales report, Fiat sales fell 36 percent, selling just 1,426 cars in June.