Fifty Percent Of Acura Owners Would Not Buy Again If They Had The Chance

Agent009 submitted on 12/26/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:23:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 364 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Consumer Reports’ Annual Owner Satisfaction Survey was released today, showcasing exactly how owners feel about the vehicular choices they’ve made this year.



While numerous manufacturers managed to keep owners living in automotive tranquility, some lacked the required magic. There was even one automaker that had a nearly 50/50 split of producing customers that, if given the chance, would travel back in time to stop themselves from engaging in the single purchase that created the dystopian hell they unknowingly forced themselves into.

It was Fiat.


Read Article


Fifty Percent Of Acura Owners Would Not Buy Again If They Had The Chance

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]