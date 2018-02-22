Fired Whistleblower Claims Tesla Is Reselling Vehicles Returned As Lemons

Tesla is currently being sued by an employee who claims to have been fired for blowing the whistle on the automaker selling back vehicles that were returned as “lemons.



The lawsuit is brought under the Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA), which is supposed to protect whistleblowers, but Tesla argues that the employee in question, Adam Williams, was fired solely for performance reasons.

Williams had been working for Tesla since 2011 in several different positions, but he was most recently a “mobile manager” before being fired in September 2017.


