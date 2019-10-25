First 2020 Supra Winds Up At Salvage Auction - How Many More Will Follow?

If you're in the market for a 2020 Toyota Supra but currently fed up with the hefty dealer markups, today is your lucky day.

Spotted en route to a public salvage auction is a "Launch Edition" Supra that we suspect will go for quite a bit less than the car's $49,990 base MSRP. There's just one catch: Most components fore of the windshield have been smashed to bits.

Courtesy of IAAI, the auction listing doesn't share any details about the car's past, but it doesn't take an expert to figure out that the former owner hit some sort of pole or narrow object head-on and with considerable force. The Toyota Supra is a pretty nimble handler whose 3.0-liter turbo inline-six engine doesn't exactly overwhelm with 335 horsepower, so plain driver error is a likely candidate here.


User Comments

Car4life1

Rumor has it the driver crashed after finding out he could’ve had a new Vette for about the same
Price

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:02:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Rumor has it the driver crashed after finding out that it's not a Toyota and that he is in for a world of hurt in maintenance and repair bills down the road.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:26:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

skytop

From the damage, it looks like the driver was relaxing at the wheel doing about 65 mph and suddenly, a tree jumped out in front of him.
Keep your eyes out for that tricky, fast moving trees.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 10:13:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

t_bone

Don't show this wreck to the Toyota design studio, don't want them getting ahead of their own ideas.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 12:16:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

Well that is one way to fix the ugly factor of the new Bupra!

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 9:13:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

