First Production SSC Tuatara Delivered, 99 More To Go

Almost a decade after we first laid eyes on the Tuatara, SSC North America has finally put the hypercar into production.

Just 100 examples will be built in total and the first was revealed on Friday at the Philadelphia Auto Show.

The car was actually delivered to its owner, Larry Caplin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during 2019 Monterey Car Week, and he's kept his new toy a secret for half a year. Caplin has kept the car out of the spotlight, primarily because he wanted the debut to take place at the Philadelphia Auto Show as part of a tie-in with his charity organization, CF Charities.



User Comments

MDarringer

And people want to drive a car named "twat aura" why????

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 11:27:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

