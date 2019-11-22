First Ride: Tesla's Cybertruck Is It What You Expect From An EV Pickup?

Tesla’s new Cybertruck is as much of an all-electric pickup truck for the adventurous early adopter and high-tech consumer, as it is an aristocratic armored battle machine for a dystopian future.

At least that was my first impression after taking the first test ride in Elon Musk’s seven-year-in-the-making baby on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Riding through the backlot of Tesla’s Design Studio and SpaceX headquarters, it didn’t immediately register in my head that this test ride was taking place inside a bulletproof truck that’s the size of a Ford F-150 SuperCab. Spanning 231.7 inches long, 79.9 inches wide, and 75.0 inches tall, Tesla’s Cybertruck isn’t exactly small and certainly won’t be someone’s second Tesla sharing the average home garage. This thing is going on the driveway.



jerseycat1010

I think this truck is great looking and destined for sales success.

Aspy11

LOL at SanJose

Aspy11

click for Agent001's tesla fund.

skytop

Wait....I need some time to stop laughing.....Musk definitely must be on on drugs.

