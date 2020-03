In a world where everyone carries a camera everywhere they go you're bound to have leaks like this first REAL shots of the 2021 Ford Bronco UNCOVERED.



Both the two-door AND four-door.







This shot came from a Bronco forum site called Bronco6G.com. They have been getting some great stuff over the past few months and it's a site we really like because it reminds us of when we were just starting out.



Well done boys! Keep up the great work!