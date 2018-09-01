First-ever Ford F-150 diesel version is set to arrive this spring, specs released

Ford Motor Co. revealed that it will be offering a new Power Stroke 3.0-liter V6 engine for its F-150 trucks. With this addition, customers now have a total of six choices for the engine of the F-150.



The new engine is capable of delivering 250 hp with peak torque of 440 lb.-ft., figures that customers are sure to love. Fuel efficiency meanwhile is expected to be at an EPA-estimated value of 30 mpg highway. Towing capacity is projected to be the best for its segment at 11,400 lbs. with payload capacity measured to be at 2,020 lbs.



