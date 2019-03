Henrik Fisker has released the first teaser image of a new electric SUV with “close to 300 miles” of driving range and a price tag of under $40,000.

This new electric SUV is the second vehicle announced by Fisker Inc. and is set to launch in the market in the second half of 2021. This means that it will be the first car to be offered by the company, as the already announced EMotion electric luxury sedan has been pushed back from its original late-2019 launch date.