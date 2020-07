Henrik Fisker has changed his strategy for his new electric vehicle startup and now plans to use VW’s MEB platform — basically becoming a car design firm.



Fisker made his name as a car designer. He was behind iconic vehicles like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9.



However, he hasn’t designed a new vehicle that made it to production in over a decade, as he has been trying to launch electric vehicle startups ever since being briefly involved with Tesla in 2007.





