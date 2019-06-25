Florida Passes Self Driving Law That Makes Human Drivers OPTIONAL

On June 13, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law new legislation that opens the door to fully autonomous vehicles in a way no other state has.

“A fully autonomous vehicle may operate in this state regardless of whether a human operator is physically present in the vehicle,” the law reads in no uncertain terms.

It also amends previous traffic rules to comport with a more modern idea of what “driving” will be in an autonomous future, such as exempting AVs from rules that, for example, ban using your phone or watching TV while the car is in motion.

User Comments

atc98092

And here comes all new Florida man/car stories...

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/25/2019 10:45:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

This reminds me of a statitic I read that Florida and Texas have the vast majority of carnival ride accidents AND they are the least regulated if regulated at all. Yee-haw!! MAGA baby! Let the buyer beware. Your relative killed by driverless car? Tough crap!! Yee-Haw!!!

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/25/2019 12:54:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

