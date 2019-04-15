Focus RS Inspired Performance Package Coming For 2020 Mustang

Available this fall, the package features the same Ford Performance-tuned I-4 engine from Valencia, Spain, that powered the popular Focus RS. Ford discontinued the Focus in North America last year.

Specifically designed for the rear-wheel-drive pony car, the engine will offer 330 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque, a 20 hp increase over the Mustang's base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. The package also includes Pirelli tires, a blacked out grille with an off-center tri-bar pony logo, a rear spoiler and unique metallic gray stripes on the hood.