Focus RS Inspired Performance Package Coming For 2020 Mustang

Agent009 submitted on 4/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:47:42 AM

1 user comments | Views : 348 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford Motor Co.

aims to help compensate for the loss of the Focus RS by introducing a High Performance package for the EcoBoost 2020 Mustang.

Available this fall, the package features the same Ford Performance-tuned I-4 engine from Valencia, Spain, that powered the popular Focus RS. Ford discontinued the Focus in North America last year.

Specifically designed for the rear-wheel-drive pony car, the engine will offer 330 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque, a 20 hp increase over the Mustang's base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. The package also includes Pirelli tires, a blacked out grille with an off-center tri-bar pony logo, a rear spoiler and unique metallic gray stripes on the hood.



Read Article


Focus RS Inspired Performance Package Coming For 2020 Mustang

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Another avenue could be just use 2 smaller displacement V8's. 3.0L and a 4.0L. Perhaps more in spirit with what a Mustang is and much cooler to own than a 4cyl that is boosted. Less to worry about down the line too. Just a thought...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/15/2019 10:16:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]