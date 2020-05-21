For The First Time In History AWD Vehicles Outsell 2WD In The US

However, four-wheel-drive had to wait four decades until it started to take off into the mainstream. Enter the Second World War and the Willys MB that gave us the Jeep CJ series as well as the Land Rover Series 1 and plenty of other heavyweights such as the J40 series Toyota Land Cruiser. There’s no mistaking the MB had started it all.



Fast-forward to the 1960s, and British company Jensen rolled out the FF. The precursor to all performance cars with four- or all-wheel-drive is often forgotten, but then again, how many people do you expect to remember a limited run of 320 quirky GTs?



