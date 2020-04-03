Forbes Explains Why You Are Better Off Buying A New Tesla Rather Than A Used One

In general, electric cars are among the best bargains in the used-car market, due to a convergence of market forces. For starters, all used electric cars were sold subject to the one-time $7,500 federal tax credit that effectively sliced the resale value by that amount from day one. What’s more, demand for pre-owned battery-powered vehicles, especially older models that have a comparatively limited range on a charge, is not particularly strong.

You can easily find pre-owned versions of electrified rides like the Ford Focus Electric, Nissan Leaf and the Volkswagen e-Golf selling for $10,000 or less on used-car lots