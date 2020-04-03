Forbes Explains Why You Are Better Off Buying A New Tesla Than A Used One

Agent009 submitted on 3/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:47:47 AM

0 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.forbes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In general, electric cars are among the best bargains in the used-car market, due to a convergence of market forces.

For starters, all used electric cars were sold subject to the one-time $7,500 federal tax credit that effectively sliced the resale value by that amount from day one. What’s more, demand for pre-owned battery-powered vehicles, especially older models that have a comparatively limited range on a charge, is not particularly strong. 

You can easily find pre-owned versions of electrified rides like the Ford Focus Electric, Nissan Leaf and the Volkswagen e-Golf selling for $10,000 or less on used-car lots



Read Article


Forbes Explains Why You Are Better Off Buying A New Tesla Than A Used One

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]