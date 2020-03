Audi has announced the US pricing details of the 2021 RS6 Avant, which will cost you at least $109,995 MSRP, including a $995 destination charge.

Once a forbidden fruit, the Audi RS6 Avant will arrive in the US market as the perfect one-car-to-do-it-all, combining a powerful twin-turbo V8 with a practical wagon body and all-wheel drive.