An October 8 CNN story about gasoline prices carried this headline: “California gas prices soar above $4, reaching the highest price in five years. ” One can only wonder if most Californians understand that that is all part of their state government’s plan.

For the week of October 4, the average California price for a gallon of regular reached $4.18. That compares to a national average of $2.65, and average Texas price of $2.305, according to data kept by AAA.