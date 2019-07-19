Ford Adds A Third Shift To Ranger Production Due To Overwhelming European Demand

Ford has announced it is adding a third shift and increasing production capacity at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa as a result of growing demand for the facelifted Ranger and the Ranger Raptor.

The rise in demand comes mainly from Europe, where Ranger sales set a year-to-date record in Ford’s 20 European markets (Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland).