Ford And FCA Talked M&A — What Union Do YOU Think Would Actually Be Mutually Beneficial For Ford And A Partner?

Yesterday, a story emerged about Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

The gist?

Something that's a bit surprising, but gives the auto sector a glimpse of what's to come, according to the narrative Ford considered a merger with FCA. And it wasn't just a "one and done" conversation, apparently.

Although I am having difficulty seeing the synergies, this didn't slow Ford down from having those talks.

That said, it got me thinking? WHO would YOU like to see Ford strike a deal with to produce some of the world's best automobiles?



The heads of Ford Motor Co. and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles once broached the subject of a merger, although it was quickly decided such a tie-up wasn’t practical, according to Ford's Executive Chairman, Bill Ford.

"Sergio [Marchionne] and I had a number of dinners together talking about this and whether Ford and FCA would be a good fit," Ford told Automotive News on the sidelines of the EcoMotion mobility conference here on Tuesday...

..."The timing certainly wasn't ideal," he said. "We had our own issues and challenges ahead of us. I felt like it wasn’t going to help us solve those problems. If anything, it might have slowed us down..."

